Filipino community in ACT prepares for 'Pasko sa Canberra'

The Filipino community in ACT prepares for the return of the annual Pasko sa Canberra this year. Credit: SBS Filipino/Annalyn Violata

Published 5 October 2022 at 2:46pm, updated 2 hours ago at 10:25am
By Daniel Marc Delana, with Annalyn Violata
Filipinos in ACT await the return of 'Pasko sa Canberra' festival set on December 4.

Highlights
  • The Filipino community in the ACT prepares for the Christmas to Canberra.
  • Countries from Asia Pacific attend the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction.
  • Travellers from across states visit the Floriade in Canberra.
LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW
Pasko sa Canberra, inaabangan na

11:35

After a two-year hiatus, Filipinos will once again gather in Canberra to celebrate the Christmas season. The event is organised by the Filipino Community Council in the ACT together with the Philippine Embassy. Apart from entertainment, there will also be food stalls, games and raffles for attendees.

Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction

Countries from Asia-Pacific meet to attend the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction organised by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Center last month. Philippine Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga was in attendance.

UNDDR is responsible for the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction which aims to prepare countries, especially countries in the Asia-Pacific region, for disasters caused by typhoons or earthquakes. The Office also supports investments for resilient development and aid in disaster relief.
The annual Floriade, Australia's biggest celebration of Spring, is back at the Commonwealth Park in Canberra from Saturday 17 September until Sunday 16 October 2022. Credit: Annalyn Violata

Floriade in Canberra

People from across Australia travel to ACT to see the colourful flowers at Canberra's annual Floriade.

Considered as Australia's biggest celebration of spring, this year's Floriade theme is 'The Sounds of Spring'. It is open from Saturday, September 17 to Sunday, October 16.

In addition to over a million blooms, the event also features unique music and performances, art displays, food and drinks and much more.
