Filipino community in Adelaide follows safety precautions amidst prolonged heatwave

Published 15 January 2019 at 2:35pm, updated 15 January 2019 at 2:47pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Extreme heat endures on the fifth day of the prolonged heatwave in South Australia.

Filipinos in Adelaide are alert and are well-informed of the warnings released by the state’s authority, according to one Filipino community leader.

Cynthia Vallejo, business manager of Filipino Settlement Coordinating Council South Australia (FSCCSA), said that the Filipinos are active and have kept themselves informed of the updates in relation to the six-day heatwave.

She encouraged everyone to wear light clothes, stay indoor, keep cool and dehydrated and have an open communication to family and friends.

Having an open communication is especially important to elders who are in isolation so help could reach them in case of emergency.

It was forecast that the extreme heat will cool down on Thursday.

Listen to the full interview.

