Filipino community leaders championing efforts to promote diversity and inclusion during pandemic

Despite the pandemic, NSW Premier's Harmony Dinner was able to bring together many communities to celebrate cultural diversity.





The event was hosted by the NSW minister for multiculturalism, Geoff Lee, and attended by Premier Gladys Berejiklian.





"I can't tell you how much I appreciate the leadership you have all shown. To speak to community leaders of different backgrounds, and have each and everyone of you not say to me that 'this is the restrictions were respecting but how can we help you more', that was a very humbling experience and one which demonstrates why evenings like this needs to be celebrated because they represent the strength of our community across the state," says Premier Berejiklian.





Leaders and representatives from various Filipino-Australian community groups and associations graced the event in their Barong Tagalog, Filipiniana dress and baro't saya .





Source: Supplied





According to Cesar Bartolome of Philippine Community Council of NSW , this is an opportunity to showcase the rich heritage of our country along with many multicultural communities and celebrate shared values.





Former council president, Serna Ladia, says that apart from celebrating and promoting inclusiveness, the event also recognise the contributions of many organisations and individuals in the society.





Presentation of Premier's Multicultural Community Medal Source: Multicultural NSW





Making a difference





Community leaders play a vital role in creating and promoting important COVID-19 information to people from non-English speaking backgrounds.





They are the persons most knowledgeable about their own needs and the best advisers on what approaches are suited in their local area.





In the fight against COVID-19, every cultural group's mission has been accentuated as they've stepped up to support the community.





Various initiatives like mental health support, feeding programs, and providing temporary jobs became a lifeline for many vulnerable sectors.





Among many other organisations, the Filipino Australian Community Association in Eastern Sydney or FACAES , headed by Rox Molavin, gathered their members to bring food supplies to affected international students. He said, in spite of such adversity, the finest aspects of our culture come to life and make a difference.





During lockdown, Grace Liston and her team from Filipino Australian and Multicultural Community Association or FAMCA , spent months in providing aid to temporary visa holders and elderly in the community.





Seeing the devastating impact the virus has had on people who are locked out of vital income support, they organised donation drives and free employment training.





"Our group was organised out of necessity. We saw that several sectors in our community desperately needs assistance during that time. But we are not only concentrating on the Filipino students but also from other nationalities"





Many organisations like this continue to offer support and services.





Members of FAMCA and FACAES attended the Premier's Harmony Dinner Source: Supplied





COVIDsafe Events





The pandemic has accelerated the acceptance of modern technology, but has not diminished the value of in-person events.





Face-to-face gatherings create the perfect environment to socialize and connect with colleagues, through shared experiences and a diverse range of networking opportunities.





Today, as everyone embraces the new normal, many cultural groups are hopeful they'll be able to organise big community gatherings again.





However, even with the availability of the vaccine and easing of restrictions, they figured there's no time for complacency while the pandemic continues to unfold.





