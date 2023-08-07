'Filipino faith flourishes Down Under': Jesuit Priest celebrates migrant contribution to Australian churches

Filipino Jesuit Priest Emmanuel 'Nono' Alfonso with other 'tertianship' batchmates in Australia. Credit: Supplied

Jesuit Priest Fr. Nono Alfonso is in Melbourne for his tertianship program, and he witnessed the importance of Filipinos in nurturing faith in Australia.

Key Points
  • The majority of Filipinos in Australia are Catholics, comprising up to 76% according to the latest census.
  • Aside from Catholicism, Filipinos practice various religions such as Christianity, Protestant, Pentecostal, Islam, and others.
  • Fr. Nono Alfonso advises passing on faith and tradition to the next generation.
In a seven-month stay in Australia, Filipino priest Emannuel 'Nono' Alfonso embarked on an immersive experience as part of the Jesuit Tertianship program, a pivotal phase in his spiritual journey.

The Jesuit, also known as the Society of Jesus, is an apostolic religious community rooted in their deep affection for Christ. This is ignited by the spiritual vision of their founder, Saint Ignatius of Loyola, who is motivated to aid others and discover the divine in every aspect of life.
2023 batch of Jesuit Tertianship program in Australia. Credit: Supplied
Australian Jesuit website
explains Tertianship as the third (tertiary) and final formal training period before taking final vows. Jesuits in Tertianship are given time to revisit Jesuit sources and explore the essence of their faith, providing a space for contemplation, development, and renewed commitment.

Joining Father Nono in this transformative program were individuals from various parts of the world, all holding student visas allowing them to reside in Australia for ten months.

Father Nono appreciates the multiculturalism and diversity of Australia and how Filipinos have been keeping their faith even moving to different countries.
Jesuit Priest Nono Alfonso visits Sydney.
According to the
latest 2021 Census,
more than 76% of Filipinos in Australia are Catholics, while the remaining percentage are Christianity, Protestant, Pentecostal, Islam, and others.

Father Nono shared, "Australian priests have highly regarded the strong presence of migrants in churches.”

“The Filipinos' lively tapestry of the Church has been an inspiration and makes me proud,” he added.

Father Nono imparts a timeless message to his fellow Filipino Catholics: “the significance of passing down faith and tradition to the generations that follow”.
Filipino Jesuit Priest Nono Alfonso cooked adobo for his batchmates.
