Filipino family in Canberra appeals for permanent residency

- Their youngest child, Patricia was not included in the application because of her medical condition. She was diagnosed with autism and a retina disease that leads to blindness
- An appeal was submitted to the Office of the Minister of Home Affairs
- Rolando Condat, Pastor at the Hope Christian Church Queanbeyan has launced a petition for the Jestingor family
Husband and wife Joey and Rizalina along with their two chidlren Ysabella and Gabriel are waiting for the result of their 482 visa application.
