Filipino family in Canberra appeals for permanent residency

The Jestingor Family applied for permanent residency in 2015 but was refused due to Patricia’s medical condition. Source: Joey Jestingor

Published 18 June 2021 at 4:00pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:28pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
A Filipino family in Canberra is appealing for residency after a failed attempt in their permanent residency application 2015

Highlights
  • Their youngest child, Patricia was not included in the application because of her medical condition. She was diagnosed with autism and a retina disease that leads to blindness
  • An appeal was submitted to the Office of the Minister of Home Affairs
  • Rolando Condat, Pastor at the Hope Christian Church Queanbeyan has launced a petition for the Jestingor family
Husband and wife Joey and Rizalina along with their two chidlren Ysabella and Gabriel are waiting for the result of their 482 visa application.

 Tune on for the full interview of the Jestingor Family at SBS Filipino

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

