SBS Filipino

Filipino films at Castlemaine Film Festival

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_644508.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 March 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 17 March 2017 at 2:15pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Castlemaine State Festival six critically acclaimed Filipino Films that portray the Filipino culture and way of life. Image: Thy womb, one of the films featured in Castlemaine State Festival(Red Thread Studios)

Published 10 March 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 17 March 2017 at 2:15pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to the interview by Maridel Martinez with the film's curator, Kylie Pasce.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul