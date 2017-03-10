Filipino films at Castlemaine Film Festival

Listen to the interview by Maridel Martinez with the film's curator, Kylie Pasce.
Published 10 March 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 17 March 2017 at 2:15pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Castlemaine State Festival six critically acclaimed Filipino Films that portray the Filipino culture and way of life. Image: Thy womb, one of the films featured in Castlemaine State Festival(Red Thread Studios)
Published 10 March 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 17 March 2017 at 2:15pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share