SBS Filipino

Filipino Food Movement: Introducing Pinoy food to Australia

SBS Filipino

at the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival 2019

sharing a Pinoy meal with fellow food advocates Source: A Manlulo Facebook page

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 March 2019 at 5:05pm, updated 15 March 2019 at 10:04pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Filipinos living in Australia have bonded over their love for food. Working together with a common goal to introduce Filipino cuisine to mainstream Australia, these food advocates came to this year's Melbourne Food and Wine Festival and shared with us their stories.

Published 15 March 2019 at 5:05pm, updated 15 March 2019 at 10:04pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom