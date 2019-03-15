Filipino Food Movement: Introducing Pinoy food to Australia

sharing a Pinoy meal with fellow food advocates Source: A Manlulo Facebook page
Published 15 March 2019 at 5:05pm, updated 15 March 2019 at 10:04pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Filipinos living in Australia have bonded over their love for food. Working together with a common goal to introduce Filipino cuisine to mainstream Australia, these food advocates came to this year's Melbourne Food and Wine Festival and shared with us their stories.
Published 15 March 2019 at 5:05pm, updated 15 March 2019 at 10:04pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share