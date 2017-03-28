SBS Filipino

Filipino groups help out fellow Filipinos in Cyclone Debbie's path

SBS Filipino

Cyclone Debbie

Debbie's march has slowed with the category four cyclone now expected to make landfall at about 1pm. Source: AAP

Published 28 March 2017 at 1:51pm, updated 28 March 2017 at 4:19pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Two of the largest Filipino organisations in North Queensland are closely watching the destructive paths of cyclone Debbie as they prepare themselves to extend hands to affected Kababayans (fellow countryman).

In separate interviews, Christina Harnas of the Filipino Australian Affiliation of North Queensland and Enrique Neri of the Filipino Australian Community Association of Mackay and District Inc, said that many Filipino-Australians have been affected and they are already reaching out to them.

Townsville is home to around 2500 Filipino-Australians. Ms. Harnas said that even though Cyclone Debbie is not expected to pound Townsville, residents have prepared in case of tidal surge amid the announcement by Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk that it might get strong as it makes a landfall. 

Watch: QLD Premier expects cyclone Debbie to be the worst to hit in since 2011



"We have been  in constant communications with Filipino-Australians in Mackay which is expected to be directly hit," says Harnas.

Mr. Neri said that Filipinos represent a significant percentage of the estimated 25,000 residents asked by the government to evacuate last night. It's estimated that between five to ten percent of them are of Filipino background and their families. 

"Some  of them did not go to evacuation centres but stayed with other Filipino Australians who live in higher grounds," says Neri.

"People are just staying indoors and  there are already complaints of cloudy drinking water, which possibly means contamination," Neri adds

Harnas and Neri said they are not yet aware of any Filipinos who have been injured or affected as a result, but will definitely extend any possible help. 

Watch: SBS Correspondent reports from Airlie Beach as Cyclone Debbie approaches





