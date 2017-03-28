Filipino groups help out fellow Filipinos in Cyclone Debbie's path

In separate interviews, Christina Harnas of the Filipino Australian Affiliation of North Queensland and Enrique Neri of the Filipino Australian Community Association of Mackay and District Inc, said that many Filipino-Australians have been affected and they are already reaching out to them.





Townsville is home to around 2500 Filipino-Australians. Ms. Harnas said that even though Cyclone Debbie is not expected to pound Townsville, residents have prepared in case of tidal surge amid the announcement by Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk that it might get strong as it makes a landfall.





"We have been in constant communications with Filipino-Australians in Mackay which is expected to be directly hit," says Harnas.





Mr. Neri said that Filipinos represent a significant percentage of the estimated 25,000 residents asked by the government to evacuate last night. It's estimated that between five to ten percent of them are of Filipino background and their families.





"Some of them did not go to evacuation centres but stayed with other Filipino Australians who live in higher grounds," says Neri.





"People are just staying indoors and there are already complaints of cloudy drinking water, which possibly means contamination," Neri adds





Harnas and Neri said they are not yet aware of any Filipinos who have been injured or affected as a result, but will definitely extend any possible help.





