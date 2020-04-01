Filipino healthcare workers say they are suffering abuse and experiencing discrimination
Published 1 April 2020 at 4:31pm, updated 2 April 2020 at 1:49pm
By Shirley Escalante
Some healthcare workers in the Philippines have expressed concern for their safety while others have experienced discrimination as they face one of the toughest times in the healthcare sector. Shirley Escalante reports from Manila.
