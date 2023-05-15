Filipino international students express mixed reactions over federal budget in the migration system

Filiipino international students Jennifer Luna, Donnabelle Cadano, Kristine Biso.png

Filiipino international students Jennifer Luna, Donnabelle Cadano, Kristine Biso Credit: Supplied

Some of the points in the budget paper will directly impact student visa holders — higher visa application charges, limited working conditions, and extra two years of post-study work rights for selected temporary graduate visa holders.

Key Points
  • Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers the second Federal Budget this year; reveals that around 70% of places will be allocated for skill streaming in the government’s Permanent Migration Program for 2023 and 2024.
  • Visa Application Charges will increase by 6% — affecting students, tourists, and temporary holiday workers.
  • Some international students are careful in picking courses that will allow them an easier pathway to permanent residency.
Ilang Pinoy international students, nagbahagi ng saloobin sa inilabas na federal budget kaugnay sa migrasyon

Ilang Pinoy international students, nagbahagi ng saloobin sa inilabas na federal budget kaugnay sa migrasyon

15/05/202310:52
