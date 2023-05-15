Filipino international students express mixed reactions over federal budget in the migration system

Key Points
- Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers the second Federal Budget this year; reveals that around 70% of places will be allocated for skill streaming in the government’s Permanent Migration Program for 2023 and 2024.
- Visa Application Charges will increase by 6% — affecting students, tourists, and temporary holiday workers.
- Some international students are careful in picking courses that will allow them an easier pathway to permanent residency.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Ilang Pinoy international students, nagbahagi ng saloobin sa inilabas na federal budget kaugnay sa migrasyon
SBS Filipino
15/05/202310:52