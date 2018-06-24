Filipino Mar Dizon, one of the best jazz musicians in Asia

Very few know that jazz music has been around in the Philippines since the Second World War. A testament to that is the success of several jazz-devoted radio stations in Manila that supported the city becoming a touring capital for international jazz artists. This thriving jazz scene supported the birth of a vibrant local jazz community featuring many great local artists. And just recently, world-class Filipino jazz drummer and percussionist, Mar Dizon, has been recognized and featured in one of Australia’s leading music publications.









