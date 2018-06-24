Filipino Mar Dizon, one of the best jazz musicians in Asia

Very few know that jazz music has been around in the Philippines since the Second World War. A testament to that is the success of several jazz-devoted radio stations in Manila that supported the city becoming a touring capital for international jazz artists. This thriving jazz scene supported the birth of a vibrant local jazz community featuring many great local artists. And just recently, world-class Filipino jazz drummer and percussionist, Mar Dizon, has been recognized and featured in one of Australia’s leading music publications.
Mar Dizon in one of his gigs
Published 24 June 2018 at 11:36am, updated 26 June 2018 at 9:55am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
In this interview, Mar Dizon shares stories of his love for jazz, his discovery of indigenous percussion instruments, and the important role that music education played in his career.
