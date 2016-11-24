Filipino migrant wives, impacting South Korean society

Filipino migrant wives in South Korea are impacting positive the society. One proof is the election of the first and only non-ethnic Korean as a representative in South Korea's National Assembly and a naturalized South Korean to become a lawmaker, Jasmine Lee.
Compared to other nationalities, as most Filipino migrant wives are highly educated before coming to Korea, they are able to work professionally and even help in the community particularly with fellow migrants.
Nun Sol Jang (5th, from left) with some of the Filipino migrant wives Source: Supplied