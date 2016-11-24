SBS Filipino

Filipino migrant wives, impacting South Korean society

Nun Sol Jang

Nun Sol Jang Source: Supplied

Published 24 November 2016 at 12:56pm, updated 24 November 2016 at 1:10pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Migrant wives are changing the face of South Korea, as the number of migrant wives from China, Japan and Southeast Asia including more than 10,000 Filipinas who came to the country in the last ten years continue to grow. This is a result of the research entitled: "From Survival to Empowerment: The Journey of Filipino Migrant Wives in South Korea" conducted by Nun Sol Jang, who did her research with the Department of Gender, Media and Cultural Studies, School of Culture, History and Language at the the Australian National University. Image: Nun Sol Jang (Supplied)

Filipino migrant wives in South Korea are impacting positive the society. One proof is the election of the first and only non-ethnic Korean as a representative in South Korea's National Assembly and a naturalized South Korean to become a lawmaker, Jasmine Lee.

 

Compared to other nationalities, as most Filipino migrant wives are highly educated before coming to Korea, they are able to work professionally and even help in the community particularly with fellow migrants.

 
Nun Sol Jang
Nun Sol Jang (5th, from left) with some of the Filipino migrant wives Source: Supplied


