Filipino OFW in Beirut, unable to go home after 10 years of service

The UN Human Rights Commission refused to hear her case, because they claimed that Lebanon is not a signatory to the Convention for the Protection of Persons from Enforced Disappearance.
Published 7 September 2017 at 12:11pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Halima Pbpah Kasim, a Filipino overseas worker, has been refused freedom by her employer, even after serving without pay for 10 years as a maid in Beirut, Lebanon. Part of the news submitted by Norma Henessy from Adelaide, South Australia. Imge: City of Beirut (Flickr)
