Filipino online community to take part in climate crisis talks

Climate crisis is still presented as the problem of future generations but many Filipinos want to become part of the solution today.

Highlights
  • The webinar will go live on October 10, Saturday at 7pm AEDT.
  • Climate scientist and Climate Reality Leader, Gordon Nurse, will be the key speaker.
  • Those who will attend the session will have the opportunity to have a tree planted on their behalf.
On October 10, Filomates and Filipino Student Council of NSW (NewFil) will be hosting a webinar called 24 Hours of Reality: Countdown to the Future. 

“Climate Reality 101 is part of our Buhay Australia (Life in Australia) program, a series of live and online events designed to familiarize and assist members of the community on the ins-and-outs of moving to and living here,” says Kate Sarkar, President of
Filomates
the most active online Filipino group in Australia with 12,000 members.

“We aim to encourage and educate our members on how to pro-actively approach the climate issue.”

Climate scientist and Climate Reality Leader, Gordon Nurse, will be speaking at the event to talk about the climate crisis and its solutions in communities around the world.

“The main thing to realize is that climate change is the moral dilemma of our age and it’s important to understand that we can all do something at a local level to address it,” says Nurse.

The  webinar is part of a digital and global conversation, led by former US Vice President Al Gore and members of Climate Reality’s network of more than 27,000 Climate Reality Leaders from 169 countries.

