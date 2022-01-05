Filipino-owned mobile café uses eco-friendly cups and utensils to help the environment

Highlights Federal government targets 70% of plastic packaging to be recyclable or compostable by 2025.

Researchers from Victoria University urging the businesses to help on this target despite not being mandatory.

Food Family Passion is thankful for the support of local community.

Filipino-Australian Joseph Rocillo and her wife Angela is doing their part to help the environment.





Their mobile cafe, Food Family Passion, located in Pascoe Vale, Victoria has been using recyclable, biodegradable and compostable cups, utensils and other materials.





Listen to the podcast here:





Advertisement

LISTEN TO Mobile cafe' ng isang Fil-Aussie, eco-friendly na materyal ang mga gamit para makatulong sa kalikasan SBS Filipino 05/01/2022 05:00 Play





Despite challenges caused by COVID-19, lockdowns and budget, Food Family Passion is thankful for the support of local community.





"We wanted to make sure that we are eco-friendly and sort of reducing our carbon footprint with the business and still being able to serve good quality organic coffee and tea at the same time, foods like and coffee through our biodegradable and compostable utensils, cups and lids.





"You'll find some places have recyclable lids but not compostable, as for us it's both biodegradable and compostable. Even the coffee grounds that we use at the end of the date, we hand it out to the local community that is willing to use that thru their compost at home when they do garden," Joseph shares.



