Filipino rights activist fears going back from Australia

Published 22 August 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 22 August 2017 at 2:29pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Catholic churches in the Philippines plan to ring their bells every night for the next three months (tue, aug 22) to raise alarm over the rising death toll in the country's war on drugs. Meanwhile, in Australia, Filipino human-rights campaigner Ellecer Carlos, on a tour to raise awareness of the killings, says he now fears returning to his country. It comes after threats from President Rodrigo Duterte himself.
