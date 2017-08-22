SBS Filipino

Filipino rights activist fears going back from Australia

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_736323.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 August 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 22 August 2017 at 2:29pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Catholic churches in the Philippines plan to ring their bells every night for the next three months (tue, aug 22) to raise alarm over the rising death toll in the country's war on drugs. Meanwhile, in Australia, Filipino human-rights campaigner Ellecer Carlos, on a tour to raise awareness of the killings, says he now fears returning to his country. It comes after threats from President Rodrigo Duterte himself.

Published 22 August 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 22 August 2017 at 2:29pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Meanwhile, in Australia, Filipino human-rights campaigner Ellecer Carlos, on a tour to raise awareness of the killings, says he now fears returning to his country.

 

It comes after threats from President Rodrigo Duterte himself.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul