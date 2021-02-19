Filipino seniors most affected by the Facebook news ban

Highlights Older Filipinos in Australia use Facebook for their source of news and information

News posted on Facebook by trusted news agencies are frequently accessed

Through the help of family and community members they can learn how to access and navigate news websites

Dr Earvin Cabalquinto's research reveals that older Filipinos are more active Facebook users as compared to the younger Filipinos and Filipino-Australians.











"They access Philippine news via Facebook which helps them in deciding how to extend help to their families back home," shares Charles Earvin Cabalquinto PhD, Communications lecturer at Deakin University.





Advertisement