Filipino seniors most affected by the Facebook news ban

'Sharing of news via Facebook to relatives back home is a way of communicating and caring from a distance' says Dr E Cabalquinto, Deakin University Source: SBS Filipino

Published 19 February 2021 at 5:06pm, updated 22 February 2021 at 9:49am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Filipino seniors in Australia are most affected by Facebook's move to ban news organizations in the social media platform.

Highlights
  • Older Filipinos in Australia use Facebook for their source of news and information
  • News posted on Facebook by trusted news agencies are frequently accessed
  • Through the help of family and community members they can learn how to access and navigate news websites
Dr Earvin Cabalquinto's research reveals that older Filipinos are more active Facebook users as compared to the younger Filipinos and Filipino-Australians.

 

"They access Philippine news via Facebook which helps them in deciding how to extend help to their families back home," shares Charles Earvin Cabalquinto PhD, Communications lecturer at Deakin University.

Facebook has blocked news content. Please bookmark our website 
www.sbs.com.au/filipino
 and search your app store for the 
