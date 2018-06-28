SBS Filipino

Filipino single mum gets visa extension

June 27, 2018 Bernadette Romulo was granted visa extension

Bernadette and her three children Source: C Macintosh

Published 28 June 2018 at 2:25pm, updated 28 June 2018 at 4:08pm
By Celeste Macintosh
The Department of Home Affairs has given Bernadette and her daughters an indefinite, open-ended visa which may be subject to review after 12-months upon granting. The removal of her current bridging visa is now being processed.

