Filipino students alliance to push for more international scholarship applicants

Mary Virginia Cabuyadao, Committee Head of ANIB at the Australian National University, hopes more Filipino scholars share their aspirations.
Maria Virginia Cabuyadao of the Alyansa ng mga Nagkakaisang Iskolar sa Ibang Bansa Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata
Published 14 August 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 17 August 2016 at 6:52pm
By Annalyn Violata
Aiming to unite all Filipino scholars outside of the Philippines, the Alyansa ng mga Nagkakaisang Iskolar sa Ibang Bansa (ANIB) was formed to encourage more young Filipinos to try and apply for scholarships available in different parts of the world. Image: Maria Virginia Cabuyadao of the Alyansa ng mga Nagkakaisang Iskolar sa Ibang Bansa (SBS Filipino/A. Violata)
