SBS Filipino

Filipino students alliance to push for more international scholarship applicants

SBS Filipino

Maria Virginia Cabuyadao of the Alyansa ng mga Nagkakaisang Iskolar sa Ibang Bansa

Maria Virginia Cabuyadao of the Alyansa ng mga Nagkakaisang Iskolar sa Ibang Bansa Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 August 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 17 August 2016 at 6:52pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Aiming to unite all Filipino scholars outside of the Philippines, the Alyansa ng mga Nagkakaisang Iskolar sa Ibang Bansa (ANIB) was formed to encourage more young Filipinos to try and apply for scholarships available in different parts of the world. Image: Maria Virginia Cabuyadao of the Alyansa ng mga Nagkakaisang Iskolar sa Ibang Bansa (SBS Filipino/A. Violata)

Published 14 August 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 17 August 2016 at 6:52pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mary Virginia Cabuyadao, Committee Head of ANIB at the Australian National University, hopes more Filipino scholars share their aspirations.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January