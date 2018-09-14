SBS Filipino

Filipino students recreate 'home' in Melbourne

SBS Filipino

Filipino students in Melbourne

2018-2019 FASTCO Executive Committee Source: supplied by Iona Mapa

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 September 2018 at 5:08pm, updated 19 September 2018 at 11:30am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Living alone and away from the comforts of family and home can be difficult. Filipino students in Victoria have formed a bond that helps ease the feeling of homesickness. They have been each other's source of strength and inspiration when times are tough and when they are feeling down. FASTCO has become every Filipino student's 'home away from home'.

Published 14 September 2018 at 5:08pm, updated 19 September 2018 at 11:30am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom