Filipino Takes Center Stage at the 30th Melbourne International Comedy Festival

GB Labrador is on stage until April 17, 2016
GB Labrador at the 30th Melbourne Internatioal Comedy Festival Source: SBS Filipino
Published 27 March 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 27 March 2016 at 1:40pm
By Maridel Martinez
Filipino GB Labrador is part of this year's Comedy Zone Asia at the 30th Melbourne International Comedy Festival. From a career in Human Resources he took the leap of faith and worked hard to achieving his Plan A, become a successful comedian, Plan B was never an option. Image: GB Labrador at the 30th Melbourne International Comedy Festival (SBS Filipino)
