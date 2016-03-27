SBS Filipino

Filipino Takes Center Stage at the 30th Melbourne International Comedy Festival

GB Labrador at the 30th Melbourne Internatioal Comedy Festival

GB Labrador at the 30th Melbourne Internatioal Comedy Festival

Published 27 March 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 27 March 2016 at 1:40pm
By Maridel Martinez
Filipino GB Labrador is part of this year's Comedy Zone Asia at the 30th Melbourne International Comedy Festival. From a career in Human Resources he took the leap of faith and worked hard to achieving his Plan A, become a successful comedian, Plan B was never an option. Image: GB Labrador at the 30th Melbourne International Comedy Festival (SBS Filipino)

GB Labrador is on stage until April 17, 2016

 

