Filipinos at greater risk of developing diabetes says expert

"Studies show that our genetic background together with other ethnic groups such as Southeast Asians, Chinese, Indian, Islander are more prone to diabetes. The studies say we are resistant to our own insulin," says diabetes nurse Xinia Zapanta in an interview with SBS Filipino .





She continues, diabetes is a disease in which the body’s ability to produce or respond to the hormone insulin is impaired, resulting in abnormal metabolism of carbohydrates and elevated levels of glucose in the blood.





Types of diabetes

Ms Zapanta explains there are three types of diabetes: type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes.





In type 1 diabetes , cells in the pancreas that make insulin are destroyed, and the body is unable to make insulin.





While type 2 diabete s is often a progressive condition in which the body becomes resistant to the normal effects of insulin or gradually loses the capacity to produce enough insulin in the pancreas. Some people may be able to significantly slow the progression of the condition through changes to diet and increasing the amount of physical activity.





On the other hand, gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes diagnosed for the first time during pregnancy (gestation). Like other types of diabetes, gestational diabetes affects how cells use sugar (glucose). Gestational diabetes causes high blood sugar that can affect pregnancy and the baby's health.





Early signs and Symptoms of diabetes

Ms Zapanta shares that type 1 and type 2 diabetes usually have the same warning signs.





Fatigue

Increased thirst and frequent urination

Extreme hunger

Unexplained weight loss

Irritability

Slow healing sores

Blurred vision

High blood sugar

A pharmacist checking a customers blood sugar levels with an insulin pen. Source: Digital Vision





Risk factors

Certain factors can increase one's risk to diabetes she adds.





Family histor y- your risk increases if a parent or family has diabetes

Weight- the more fatty tissue you have, the more resistant your cells become to insulin

Unhealthy diet/poor nutrition- Eating a healthy diet can help prevent type 2 diabetes

Sedentary lifestyle - The less active you are, the greater your risk. Physical activity helps control weight, uses up glucose as energy and makes cells more sensitive to insulin

Ethnic background - Although unclear, Asians are at higher risk

Managing diabetes

Management of diabetes is dependent on the type of diabetes each individual have. Ms Zapanta says its vital to regularly consult and visit a GP to control the disease.





However for all types of diabetes, keeping blood glucose levels in a healthy range will help prevent both short-term and long-term complications.





Finally, Ms Zapanta encourages the Filipino community to be active, eat healthy and seek help.











