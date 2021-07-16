Filipinos at greater risk of developing diabetes says expert

"Studies show that our genetic background together with other ethnic groups such as Southeast Asians, Chinese, Indian, Islander are more prone to diabetes. The studies say we are resistant to our own insulin," says diabetes nurse Xinia Zapanta in an interview with SBS Filipino.
She continues, diabetes is a disease in which the body’s ability to produce or respond to the hormone insulin is impaired, resulting in abnormal metabolism of carbohydrates and elevated levels of glucose in the blood.
Types of diabetes
Ms Zapanta explains there are three types of diabetes: type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes.
In type 1 diabetes, cells in the pancreas that make insulin are destroyed, and the body is unable to make insulin.
While type 2 diabetes is often a progressive condition in which the body becomes resistant to the normal effects of insulin or gradually loses the capacity to produce enough insulin in the pancreas. Some people may be able to significantly slow the progression of the condition through changes to diet and increasing the amount of physical activity.
On the other hand, gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes diagnosed for the first time during pregnancy (gestation). Like other types of diabetes, gestational diabetes affects how cells use sugar (glucose). Gestational diabetes causes high blood sugar that can affect pregnancy and the baby's health.
Early signs and Symptoms of diabetes
Ms Zapanta shares that type 1 and type 2 diabetes usually have the same warning signs.
- Fatigue
- Increased thirst and frequent urination
- Extreme hunger
- Unexplained weight loss
- Irritability
- Slow healing sores
- Blurred vision
- High blood sugar
A pharmacist checking a customers blood sugar levels with an insulin pen. Source: Digital Vision
Risk factors
Certain factors can increase one's risk to diabetes she adds.
- Family history- your risk increases if a parent or family has diabetes
- Weight- the more fatty tissue you have, the more resistant your cells become to insulin
- Unhealthy diet/poor nutrition- Eating a healthy diet can help prevent type 2 diabetes
- Sedentary lifestyle- The less active you are, the greater your risk. Physical activity helps control weight, uses up glucose as energy and makes cells more sensitive to insulin
- Ethnic background- Although unclear, Asians are at higher risk
Managing diabetes
Management of diabetes is dependent on the type of diabetes each individual have. Ms Zapanta says its vital to regularly consult and visit a GP to control the disease.
However for all types of diabetes, keeping blood glucose levels in a healthy range will help prevent both short-term and long-term complications.
Finally, Ms Zapanta encourages the Filipino community to be active, eat healthy and seek help.