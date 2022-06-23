Filipinos have different views on possible vaccination against COVID of children 4 years old and under

Highlights According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID is the fifth-leading cause of death among children aged 1 and 4 in the U.S.

Lower dosages of the vaccine will be administered to children aged 6 months to 5 years compared to adults.

Therapeutic Goods Administration continues to evaluate the drugs for the children

Children aged 4 years and under are eligible to get COVID vaccines in the United States.





This is after the Food and Drugs Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Moderna to be used for children under 5 years old.





Meanwhile, in Australia, the Therapeutic Goods Administration continues to evaluate Moderna to ensure it is safe to use for the youngest members of every family in the country.





First time mum Karla Amarillo is positive of administering COVID vaccine for her one-year old daughter Annastacia. Source: Karla Amarillo





Syndey-based mum Karla Amarillo is optimistic about the US move to give vaccination to younger children.





" Right now we only go to certain places because of COVID but if my baby will get the vaccine I'll be more comfortable because she is safe to interact with people.





COVID is still present so it's better to administer vaccines to them. All of us should learn to live with the virus, and what's important is the children are safe."





Source: Cilyn Singh





In contrast to the belief of Karla, the mum of two girls Cilyn Singh and her husband Jouls are in a different position.





The couple is not willing for their two-year-old Princess Jasmine Scarlet to be vaccinated.





"Maybe the child can't bear the vaccine, just spare them as they are very young. To boost her immune system I'll just continue breastfeeding and give supplements."











According to Dr Nicholas Woods from the University of Sydney, they monitor the safety of children vaccinated in the US, but here in Australia, they continue to evaluate the vaccines for the safety of the country’s youngest members of the community.











A larger clinical trial will also be conducted before a final decision is issued.











"The results of preliminary tests or trials on children who have been vaccinated are good, but more data is needed to support this step."









