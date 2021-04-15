SBS Filipino

Filipinos in Darwin one of the most active communities in Holy Family Parish

Fr Bords Manila with the Holy Family Choir in Darwin

Published 15 April 2021 at 3:01pm, updated 15 April 2021 at 6:12pm
By Maridel Martinez
Filipinos in Darwin are one of the most active communities serving the Holy Family Parish.

Highlights
  • Claretian Missionaries were first sent to Darwin in 1981 as there was a shortage of priests in the Northern Territory
  • Technology played a significant part of delivering mass during the pandemic
  • Many Filipinos continue to serve and support the church
Fr Bords Manila, a Claretian Missionary was assigned to the Holy Family parish in Darwin.

 "February 14, I was still in the Philippines when the parish vehicle was ambushed. A survivor told me that the rebels were looking for the priest. I was supposed to be in the vehicle but remained in the parish to finish some work," says Fr Bords Manila  adding "I felt the grace of God and that I was spared to continue on my mission."

