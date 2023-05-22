Filipinos in Melbourne hold Santacruzan and Flores de Mayo to pass on the tradition to the next generation

Key Points
- Fr. Litoy Asis explained the significance of Flores de Mayo and Santacruzan as part of the Catholic faith.
- Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo of the Philippine Consulate in Melbourne, as well as MP for Melton Steve McGhie, attended the event as honoured guests.
- According to organiser Marisa Vedar of Gawad Kalinga Australia, the purpose of these events is to showcase and pass on Filipino culture to the next generation.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Santacruzan at Flores de Mayo, isinagawa sa Melbourne para maipasa ang tradisyon sa susunod na henerasyon
SBS Filipino
22/05/202307:16