Filipinos in Melbourne hold Santacruzan and Flores de Mayo to pass on the tradition to the next generation

Santacruzan and Flores de Mayo held in Melbourne to pass on the tradition to the next generation.

Hundreds of Filipinos in Melbourne, Australia, gathered at the Seaworks Maritime Precinct in Williamstown to witness and participate in the Santacruzan and Flores De Mayo.

Key Points
  • Fr. Litoy Asis explained the significance of Flores de Mayo and Santacruzan as part of the Catholic faith.
  • Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo of the Philippine Consulate in Melbourne, as well as MP for Melton Steve McGhie, attended the event as honoured guests.
  • According to organiser Marisa Vedar of Gawad Kalinga Australia, the purpose of these events is to showcase and pass on Filipino culture to the next generation.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
22/05/202307:16
