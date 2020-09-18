Filipinos in SA support bill against single-use plastics

Single use plastics like takeaway straws will be outlawed in South Australia from 2021.

Single use plastics like takeaway straws will be outlawed in South Australia from 2021. Source: Press Association

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

South Australia goes plastic-free under the Waste Avoidance Bill 2020 and Filipinos are in full support of the new law.

Highlights
  • SA is the first state in Australia to ban single-use plastics
  • The new rules will come into effect next year (2021)
Most Filipinos in the said state are in support of the new bill since most of them have long been using eco-friendly products says Norma Hennessy of SBS Filipino in Adelaide.

The Waste Avoidance Bill 2020 prohibits the sale, supply and distribution of certain single-use plastic products such as straws, stirrers and cutlery and the new rules will come into effect next year (2021).

South Australia is also the first state to introduce deposits on containers and the ban of lightweight plastic bags.

 

  • Parliament approved the bill last 9th of September 2020
 

Listen to  SBS Filipino  10am-11am daily

Follow us on  Facebook  for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM US DEFENSE SEC AUSTIN.jpg

Four additional sites under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement

PBBM US DEFENSE SEC AUSTIN.jpg

Karagdagang apat na lugar sa pagpapatupad ng Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement

Naunihal Singh working in a Melbourne supermarket (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Thousands of international students are back, but are some working too hard?

Astrid Perry from Settlement Services International (SBS).jpg

New funding for action on domestic violence