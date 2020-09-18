Filipinos in SA support bill against single-use plastics

Highlights SA is the first state in Australia to ban single-use plastics

The new rules will come into effect next year (2021)

Most Filipinos in the said state are in support of the new bill since most of them have long been using eco-friendly products says Norma Hennessy of SBS Filipino in Adelaide.





The Waste Avoidance Bill 2020 prohibits the sale, supply and distribution of certain single-use plastic products such as straws, stirrers and cutlery and the new rules will come into effect next year (2021).





South Australia is also the first state to introduce deposits on containers and the ban of lightweight plastic bags.











Parliament approved the bill last 9th of September 2020

