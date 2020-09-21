Filipinos on adapting to a rice shortage in Australia

Highlights For Filipinos, rice is eaten every meal of the day.

Rice distributor SunRice states that supplies will more likely not be able to meet demands by the end of the year.

Rice lovers need to look for alternatives once the shortage hits.

With Australia facing a domestic rice shortage due to COVID-19, droughts, water reforms and a supply that simply won't meet demands, how will rice-loving Filipinos cope?





"A meal just isn't complete without rice. I eat it from morning until evening. I'll have a hard time living without it," Filipino rice consumer Rommel shares.





Tradesman Joey agrees, sharing that avoiding rice is especially difficult when his favourite viand of adobo or dried fish is served.





"Our household consumes more than one kilo of rice a day. We make sure to include it in our budget," he shares.





But with the threat of a domestic rice shortage in Australia, Filipinos are looking for ways to cope.





"Other countries like Vietnam and Thailand are exporting rice to Australia. We will more likely opt to whatever is available," Joey shares.





If rice proves hard to find, Rommel is willing to cut back on his consumption, adding, "I can maybe just have rice twice a day and just have bread or noodles when I can't."





