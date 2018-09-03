SBS Filipino

Filipinos raise eyebrows to raise funds

SBS Filipino

Ladies at Brisbane's Spring Festival week.

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 September 2018 at 12:35pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 3:19pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Some members of the community including members of the Filipino-Australian Foundation of Queensland Inc. (FAFQ Inc.) attended a movie screening and fundraising event that provides help for some candidates at a beauty pageant held in Brisbane.

Published 3 September 2018 at 12:35pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 3:19pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages


Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom