SBS Filipino

Fillon wins French conservative nomination for 2017 presidential race

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_594241.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 November 2016 at 1:16pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Former French prime minister Francois Fillon has won the conservatives' nomination for next year's presidential election. Image: Conservative party presidential nominee, Francois Fillon (right) and runner-up, Alain Juppe (AAP)

Published 30 November 2016 at 1:16pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Fillon has secured more than 67 per cent of the conservative vote to become the candidate of the Les Republicains party, beating his main challenger Alain Juppe

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels