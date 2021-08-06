SBS Filipino

Filmmaker brings 'aswang' to Melbourne

SBS Filipino

horror films, Pinoy movies, Pinoys in melbourne, Filipinos in Australia, aswang, ghosts, evil sprits

"I did my research about the aswang, the different types and regions in the Philippines and from the stories my Mom told me when I was a child' K Sacdalan Source: Keshi Sacdalan

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 August 2021 at 5:22pm, updated 10 August 2021 at 10:56am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

The stories about scary creatures that lurk in the night or aswang became the inspiration for a story filmed in Melbourne.

Published 6 August 2021 at 5:22pm, updated 10 August 2021 at 10:56am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • In the Philippines, the aswang can take in many forms
  • Adults would use the aswang to make sure children remain indoors at night and would stay away from mischief
  • Before writing the story, Keshi Sacdalan researched the different forms of aswang from various regions in the Philippines
As a child, her parents would often tell her stories about the aswang which inspired filmmaker Keshi Sacdalan to create the film 'Aswang'.

"The film was screened in Indonesia and Melbourne. In Indonesia, many viewers were able to relate to the story as they too had their own version of 'aswang' , shares Keshi Sacdalan, writer and producer of 'Aswang'.

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?