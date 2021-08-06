Filmmaker brings 'aswang' to Melbourne

Highlights In the Philippines, the aswang can take in many forms

Adults would use the aswang to make sure children remain indoors at night and would stay away from mischief

Before writing the story, Keshi Sacdalan researched the different forms of aswang from various regions in the Philippines

As a child, her parents would often tell her stories about the aswang which inspired filmmaker Keshi Sacdalan to create the film ' Aswang'.





"The film was screened in Indonesia and Melbourne. In Indonesia, many viewers were able to relate to the story as they too had their own version of ' aswang' , shares Keshi Sacdalan, writer and producer of 'Aswang'.





