Filo-Aussie mother-daughter duo inspires others to manage time wisely

Mumsy-Bubsy dance duo Dolly Borbe and Porsha Pepic at one of their event performances Source: Dolly Borbe Facebook

Published 2 February 2020 at 1:00pm, updated 2 February 2020 at 1:10pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Management of one's busy schedule can be a challenge for many. But for mother-daughter duo Dolly Borbe and Porsha Pepic, it's just a matter of prioritising things.

A full-time community health nurse, who operates her own family day care, a beauty therapist and a very active member of the Filipino-Australian community in Sydney, Dolly Borbe calendars everything - from all her personal events to her work and community commitments.

"It's all about time management really," reiterated Dolly Borbe adding that she and her daughter always check their calendar before saying yes to community commitments as they have to prioritise her daughter's studies and school activities.
Dolly (left) with her three daughters including Porsha (right) Source: Dolly Borbe Facebook


The single-mother of three also manages her youngest daughter's schedule as well as tend to all her needs. As for her two older daughters, being both adults now and are both living on their own, they can management their own schedules and would only ask for her advice if needed.
Dolly Borbe (right) and daughter Porsha Pepic Source: Facebook


With both their busy work and school loads, the Mumsy-and-Bubsy dance duo still manage to share their time and talent to the community showcasing their talents and actively participating in charity events.

