Filo-Aussie Shares Account of Jakarta Attacks Aftermath

Working as a pastry chef in Melbourne, Pelo decided to relocate to Indonesia's bustling capital with his wife. Pelo shares his perspective on the aftermath of the Jakarta attacks.
Published 16 January 2016 at 12:06pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Six years of living in Indonesia couldn't have prepared Filipino-Australian chef Joy Pelo for the shock of the Jakarta attacks. Image: Police at the location where a suicide bomber detonated, blocking the street in Jakarta, Indonesia (AAP)
