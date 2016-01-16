SBS Filipino

Filo-Aussie Shares Account of Jakarta Attacks Aftermath



Published 16 January 2016
By Christie Rivera
Six years of living in Indonesia couldn't have prepared Filipino-Australian chef Joy Pelo for the shock of the Jakarta attacks. Image: Police at the location where a suicide bomber detonated, blocking the street in Jakarta, Indonesia (AAP)

Working as a pastry chef in Melbourne, Pelo decided to relocate to Indonesia's bustling capital with his wife. Pelo shares his perspective on the aftermath of the Jakarta attacks.

 





