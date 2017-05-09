SBS Filipino

Filo housing cooperative going strong

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_680324.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 May 2017 at 11:51am, updated 9 May 2017 at 11:36pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sedgwick Housing Co-operative Ltd, a Filipino-Australian-run housing cooperative in NSW, is becoming a model for addressing housing, particularly among senior citizens. Image: facade of Sedgwick Housing Co-operative Ltd (SBS Filipino)

Published 9 May 2017 at 11:51am, updated 9 May 2017 at 11:36pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
On its 5th anniversary, they opened their homes to local and state officials, leaders of the Filipino community, and showed how they are doing in promoting sustainable community.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul