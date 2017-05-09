Filo housing cooperative going strong

On its 5th anniversary, they opened their homes to local and state officials, leaders of the Filipino community, and showed how they are doing in promoting sustainable community.
Published 9 May 2017 at 11:51am, updated 9 May 2017 at 11:36pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sedgwick Housing Co-operative Ltd, a Filipino-Australian-run housing cooperative in NSW, is becoming a model for addressing housing, particularly among senior citizens. Image: facade of Sedgwick Housing Co-operative Ltd (SBS Filipino)
Published 9 May 2017 at 11:51am, updated 9 May 2017 at 11:36pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share