Filo World Cup Talk : It wasn't from a lack of effort says Socceroos Captain Jedinak

during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between Australia and Peru at Fisht Stadium on June 26, 2018 in Sochi, Russia.
Published 27 June 2018 at 2:57pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:47am
By Maridel Martinez, Elmer Bedia
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
'Disappointing is the word. Empty is another word. It wasn't for a lack of effort. We created an awful lot. It seemed like we did. It just seemed to elude us..' says Socceroos Captain Mile Jedinak after their defeat to Peru has ended their chance at the World Cup in Russia. The Socceroos Captain thanked Australians for their support.
