Filomates @ 5: Celebrating friendships, keeping 'bayanihan' alive

(L-R) Consul Melanie Diano, Dave Tan, Gee Magno, Consul General Maria Teresa L. Taguiang, Kate Sarkar, Vida Aquino Fernandez & Consul Emmanuel Donato K. Guzman Source: Supplied by G. Magno

Published 5 August 2018 at 1:59pm, updated 5 August 2018 at 2:11pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Five years ago, it was aimed at helping fellow Filipinos in Australia as well as those wanting to come to Australia. Now, five years on, with over 9,000 members, the Filomates community continues to expand and find better ways to serve its members and the Filipino community while keeping the bayanihan spirit alive.

"This is our way of helping, welcoming them, making them feel at home, and para hindi sila (so they won't be) ma-left behind," says Gee Magno, one of the current admin of the Filomates community.

Celebrating their fifth year this August, the group hopes to continue on their service to Filipinos already in Australia and to those kababayans wanting to come to Australia. 

Sydney Volleyball Cup event that was formed with Filomates (Supplied by G. Magno) Source: Supplied by G. Magno


A group of Filipinos playing badminton formed with Filomates (Supplied by G. Magno) Source: Supplied by G. Magno


Filomates members joining some running events (Supplied by G. Magno) Source: Supplied by G. Magno


