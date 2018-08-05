Filomates @ 5: Celebrating friendships, keeping 'bayanihan' alive

Available in other languages

"This is our way of helping, welcoming them, making them feel at home, and para hindi sila (so they won't be) ma-left behind," says Gee Magno, one of the current admin of the Filomates community.





Celebrating their fifth year this August, the group hopes to continue on their service to Filipinos already in Australia and to those kababayans wanting to come to Australia.





Sydney Volleyball Cup event that was formed with Filomates (Supplied by G. Magno) Source: Supplied by G. Magno





A group of Filipinos playing badminton formed with Filomates (Supplied by G. Magno) Source: Supplied by G. Magno



