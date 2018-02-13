Filos invited to Community Forum at Rocklea to discuss forthcoming Independence Day of the Philippines
Filipinos residing in Queensland are being invited to attend a community forum on 25 February, to discuss activities for the forthcoming Independenc Day of the Philippines in 2018. Image: Roast pork to be served at the "Barrio Fiesta" celebration during the forum. (Getty Images)
