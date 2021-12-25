SBS Filipino

FILSPARC chooses winners for upcycled parol-making contest

Published 25 December 2021 at 2:57pm, updated 27 December 2021 at 8:41am
Presented by David Joshua Delos Reyes, Edinel Magtibay
Filipino Christmas would not be complete without a parol hanging in the home.

Highlights
  • Parol is dervied from the Spanish word for lantern, 'farol'
  • FILSPARC's parol contest highlights the use of recyclable materials as means to reduce wastes
  • The contest shows how Filipinos are resourceful and creative in whatever they do
Derived from the Spanish word 'farol', which means lantern, parol has been a major symbol of Filipino Christmas everywhere in the world. 

Here in Australia, acquiring or buying a parol is not as abundant as to Christmas trees and Christmas lights. Filipino have to either import them or make them.

The Filipino Sports Arts  & Recreational Club (FILSPARC) recently concluded a parol making contest on the 11th of December 2021. The competition aims to bring forth the spirit of Filipino Christmas while being creative and resourceful. The main requirement for the contestants is that they use recyclable materials for their parols.

The list of winners and their materials for parol include:

  • 1st place - Mr Ryan Acido with his parol using toilet paper and cardboard
  • 2nd place - Ms Visy Carlyon using plastic hoola-hoop and plastic bags for her parol
  • 3rd place - though undisclosed, the winner used newspapers and recycled egg tray 
One of FILSPARC's organiser, Marideth Laquian hopes that the parol making contest can be an annual event to showcase Filipino ingenuinity through creative and resourcful crafts.

