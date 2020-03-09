Finance broker on why now is the time to negotiate your home loan

Australia is experiencing a residential building boom driven by record low interest rates and the home builder grant. Source: Getty Images
Published 9 March 2020 at 12:20pm, updated 9 March 2020 at 1:17pm
By Cristina Lazo
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Following the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to slash the interest rate to 0.5%, Senior finance broker Maria Papa says this might be an opportune time for home buyers to negotiate a better interest rate on their existing loans and shop around for investment options. Listen in.
