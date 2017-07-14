Financial sector increasingly vulnerable to cybercrime

Published 14 July 2017 at 11:51am, updated 14 July 2017 at 11:53am
By Lydia Feng
A new government report has revealed Australia's financial sector is becoming increasingly vulnerable to cybercrime as technology develops.

A review by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) shows the country's stock exchange faces a medium level of threat from criminal exploitation.

 

 





