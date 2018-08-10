Finding accommodation options - house rental or flatsharing?

Dan "Papa Dan" Villanueva, is one of the famous radio personalities in the Philippines and he just migrated to Australia. Being a new migrant himself, he knows the challenges migrants face as they settle in a new country.





In our first series for our segment, "Guide to settling in Australia," Papa Dan will take us through the various options of accommodations to choose from - living with relatives, house and apartment rental, and flat sharing.





Budget and location are just two of the things that new migrants should be thinking about when deciding which housing option they will choose.





Listen in and get more information on where to find your accommodation options.



