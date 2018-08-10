Finding accommodation options - house rental or flatsharing?

SBS Filipino

Finding accommodation

Searching for accommodation Source: A. Violata

Published 11 August 2018 at 8:00am, updated 14 August 2018 at 9:46am
By Dan Villanueva
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Have you just arrived or are you thinking of moving to and settling in Australia? Looking for accommodation? What are the things to consider in your housing search?

Dan "Papa Dan" Villanueva, is one of the famous radio personalities in the Philippines and he just migrated to Australia. Being a new migrant himself, he knows the challenges migrants face as they settle in a new country.

In our first series for our segment, "Guide to settling in Australia," Papa Dan will take us through the various options of accommodations to choose from - living with relatives, house and apartment rental, and flat sharing. 

Budget and location are just two of the things that new migrants should be thinking about when deciding which housing option they will choose.

Listen in and get more information on where to find your accommodation options.

Guide to settling in Australia
In finding your accommodation, are you after the convenience of public transports? (A.Violata) Source: A. Violata


