Finding better pathways for permanent residency

highlights
- Not all temporary visas can lead to permanent residency
- Both temporary visa holders and permanent visa holders have workplace rights
- The Migrant Workers Centre has launched a campaign 'better pathways to permanent residency'
Many migrants spend years as international students taking up multiple courses
'The survey will help us understand the different migrant experiences and hope to submit it to the government by the end of the year' Hesen Jeong, PhD, Research and Policy Officer, Migrant Workers Centre
