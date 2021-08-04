SBS Filipino

Finding better pathways for permanent residency

'We would like to know how temporary visas have affected people's lives in Australia; what carriers barriers they face' H Jeong, Migrant Workers Centre

'We would like to know how temporary visas have affected people's lives in Australia; what carriers barriers they face' H Jeong, Migrant Workers Centre Source: Kindel Media from Pexels

Published 4 August 2021 at 5:02pm, updated 6 August 2021 at 12:38pm
By Maridel Martinez
A large number of temporary migrants spend many years and thousand of dollars finding pathways for permanent residency in Australia

  • Not all temporary visas can lead to permanent residency
  • Both temporary visa holders and permanent visa holders have workplace rights
  • The Migrant Workers Centre has launched a campaign 'better pathways to permanent residency'
Many migrants spend years as international students taking up multiple courses 

'The survey  will help us understand the different migrant experiences and hope to submit it to the government by the end of the year'  Hesen Jeong, PhD, Research and Policy Officer, Migrant Workers Centre  

