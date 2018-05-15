Finding fresh and affordable fruits and veggies

It is the very reason that Filipino-Australian Ivy Kamesky and her husband started going to Flemington market to look for affordable fresh fruits and vegetables and bring and offer them to their local community and eventually put up 'We Box Em Fresh'.
The mother of two reiterates the value of giving our family fresh fruits and veggies that would not hurt our pockets. She gives some storage tips to keep our fruits and vegetables fresh.
Fresh fruits and veggies (We Box Em Fresh) Source: We Box Em Fresh