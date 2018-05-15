SBS Filipino

Finding fresh and affordable fruits and veggies

We Box 'Em Fresh

Fresh fruits and veggies in a box

Published 15 May 2018 at 1:32pm, updated 18 July 2018 at 11:53am
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Were you ever challenged finding fresh fruits and vegetables that are affordable from your area's local shops?

It is the very reason that Filipino-Australian Ivy Kamesky and her husband started going to Flemington market to look for affordable fresh fruits and vegetables and bring and offer them to their local community and eventually put up 'We Box Em Fresh'.

The mother of two reiterates the value of giving our family fresh fruits and veggies that would not hurt our pockets. She gives some storage tips to keep our fruits and vegetables fresh.

We Box Em Fresh
Fresh fruits and veggies (We Box Em Fresh)


