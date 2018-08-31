SBS Filipino

Finding strength through song

Praisia

Touring Australia this September

Published 31 August 2018 at 5:10pm, updated 31 August 2018 at 5:23pm
By Maridel Martinez
Some twenty years ago, Daniel De Tablan found his mission in life, to share his music to others. He began traveling around the globe visiting Filipinos along with his wife, Cindy, their children and the Praise Asia populary known as Praisia. Through their songs they help Filipinos cope with the challenges of living away from their families or starting a new life in another country. They are touring Australia this September

