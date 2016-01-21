Fires Hit Yarloop, More Wild Weather Predicted

Fires hit Yarloop as donations to the victims through shows and auctions pour in. These happen as rains, storms are forecast; Shenton Park Hospital site to be transformed into 'urban village'; and former Claremont 'hospital for the insane' to be restored as aged care facility.
Published 21 January 2016 at 5:26pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Perth Report. Summary of relevant news in WA by Cielo Franklin.
