First Australian women's gridiron team set for world championships

More than 50 women will travel to Canada in June to test their skills against some of the best female athletes in the world.
Published 10 April 2017 at 12:11pm, updated 10 April 2017 at 3:13pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Australia is set to make its first appearance at this year's International Federation of American Football Women's World Championship. Image: Australian womens gridiron team at practice (SBS)
