First coronavirus death confirmed in Australia

James Kwan, 78, has died.

James Kwan, 78, has died after travelling on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Source: Supplied

Published 2 March 2020 at 3:29pm, updated 3 March 2020 at 9:11am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
An elderly Perth man has become the first person in Australia to die from the coronavirus as authorities say an increase in cases is inevitable across the country.

