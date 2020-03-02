First coronavirus death confirmed in Australia

James Kwan, 78, has died after travelling on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Source: Supplied
Published 2 March 2020 at 3:29pm, updated 3 March 2020 at 9:11am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An elderly Perth man has become the first person in Australia to die from the coronavirus as authorities say an increase in cases is inevitable across the country.
