First Day Dami Im

Dami Im says she overcame the hardships of migration with music and the support of everyday Australians.
Dami Im at the piano Source: SBS
Published 1 February 2017 at 10:36am
By Stefan Armbruster
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Almost two decades ago, a shy young South Korean girl arrived in Australia with little idea that she would become an international singing sensation. Image: Dami Im at the piano (SBS)
Published 1 February 2017 at 10:36am
By Stefan Armbruster
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share