SBS Filipino

First Day Dami Im

SBS Filipino

Dami Im at the piano

Dami Im at the piano Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 February 2017 at 10:36am
By Stefan Armbruster
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Almost two decades ago, a shy young South Korean girl arrived in Australia with little idea that she would become an international singing sensation. Image: Dami Im at the piano (SBS)

Published 1 February 2017 at 10:36am
By Stefan Armbruster
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dami Im says she overcame the hardships of migration with music and the support of everyday Australians.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January