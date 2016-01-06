SBS Filipino

First Day in Australia... Ali Abbas

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_464536.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 January 2016 at 3:01pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

How do migrants to Australia view their first day in country -- when they look back? SBS is introducing a series called First Day, listening to the migrants' recollections and first impressions. Image: Ali Abbas, playing for Sydney FC (AAP)

Published 6 January 2016 at 3:01pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It starts with professional footballer Ali Abbas, who says he simply fell in love with the country's beaches and beauty after he decided to flee war-torn Iraq.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January