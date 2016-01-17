First Day in Australia... Tetsuya Wakuda

His restaurants have ranked among the top 10 in the world several times. Yet Tetsuya started cooking almost by accident when he made the bold decision to move from Japan to Australia over three decades ago. Let us find out about that life-changing moment as part of our series First Day as we follow migrants and refugees that have made a difference to our communities, starting from day one.
Published 17 January 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 17 January 2016 at 2:11pm
By Lydia Feng
Source: SBS
Tetsuya Wakuda is one of Australia's most successful culinary stars. Image: Tetsuya Wakuda (SBS)
