SBS Filipino

First Day in Australia... Tetsuya Wakuda

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_466816.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 January 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 17 January 2016 at 2:11pm
By Lydia Feng
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Tetsuya Wakuda is one of Australia's most successful culinary stars. Image: Tetsuya Wakuda (SBS)

Published 17 January 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 17 January 2016 at 2:11pm
By Lydia Feng
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
His restaurants have ranked among the top 10 in the world several times. Yet Tetsuya started cooking almost by accident when he made the bold decision to move from Japan to Australia over three decades ago. Let us find out about that life-changing moment as part of our series First Day as we follow migrants and refugees that have made a difference to our communities, starting from day one.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January