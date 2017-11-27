First-ever national multicultural youth conference focuses on youth in a multicultural world
MYAN's Nadine Liddy Source: SBS Filipino
Published 27 November 2017 at 1:33pm, updated 27 November 2017 at 1:39pm
By Claudette Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
"Young people in a multicultural world" is the theme for the first-ever Multicultural Youth Advocacy Network (MYAN) held in Melbourne this November 24-25. We speak with MYAN National Coordinator Nadine Liddy.
Published 27 November 2017 at 1:33pm, updated 27 November 2017 at 1:39pm
By Claudette Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share