SBS Filipino

First-ever national multicultural youth conference focuses on youth in a multicultural world

SBS Filipino

Multicultural Youth Advocacy Network

MYAN's Nadine Liddy Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 November 2017 at 1:33pm, updated 27 November 2017 at 1:39pm
By Claudette Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"Young people in a multicultural world" is the theme for the first-ever Multicultural Youth Advocacy Network (MYAN) held in Melbourne this November 24-25. We speak with MYAN National Coordinator Nadine Liddy.

Published 27 November 2017 at 1:33pm, updated 27 November 2017 at 1:39pm
By Claudette Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul